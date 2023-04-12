AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

AutoCanada Stock Up 3.1 %

ACQ stock opened at C$21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.07. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$498.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

