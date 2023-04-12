Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ASH opened at $102.78 on Friday. Ashland has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

