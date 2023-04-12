SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 311,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

SSNC stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

