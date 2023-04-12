Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$140.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.69.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$126.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$118.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.90. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. 52.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

