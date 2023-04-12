Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $128.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.