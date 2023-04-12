Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE LOV opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

