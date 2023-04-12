Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

