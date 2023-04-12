ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.00 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

