Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.3 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

