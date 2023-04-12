ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.