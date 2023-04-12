StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.97 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

