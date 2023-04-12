Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.27. Xometry has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.