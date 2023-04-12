Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.46 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.22.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.
