Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.46 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

