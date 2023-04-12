Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.46 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

