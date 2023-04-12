Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.46 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

