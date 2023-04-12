Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $64.37 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

