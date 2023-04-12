Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OXY opened at $64.37 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.