Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OXY opened at $64.37 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
