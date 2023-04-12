Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

FWRD stock opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

