Susquehanna Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $105.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hub Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

