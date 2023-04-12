Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $178.51 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 604,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

