Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $178.51 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

