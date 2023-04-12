Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $339.99 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

