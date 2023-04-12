Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.84.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $339.99 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.