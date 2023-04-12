Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $339.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

