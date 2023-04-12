Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $339.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
