Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

