Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

