Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,637 shares of company stock worth $4,408,681. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
