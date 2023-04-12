Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,637 shares of company stock worth $4,408,681. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 91.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

