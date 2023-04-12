Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

