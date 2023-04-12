UBS Group Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Neutral

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.40 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

