Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Root Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.97. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.29) by $0.16. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

