SVB Securities Boosts Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Innate Pharma stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

