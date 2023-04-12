SVB Securities Increases Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.38 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

About Innate Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.