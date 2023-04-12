Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,635 shares of company stock worth $604,824. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.



