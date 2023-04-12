Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

STZ opened at $228.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -447.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.86.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

