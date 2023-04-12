Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $255,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,060.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,481 shares of company stock worth $10,948,152. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

