Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE FNA opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.55. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,167,500 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28



Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

