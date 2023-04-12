Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.72 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,684.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,510 shares of company stock worth $675,991 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

