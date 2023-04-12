Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %

OPS opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.