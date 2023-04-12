Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GHL opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 million, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

