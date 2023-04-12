Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.