Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $88.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
