MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

MTSI stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,550.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,550.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,622,397 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

