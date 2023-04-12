StockNews.com Downgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ORMP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

