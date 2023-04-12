WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.80. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

WW opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WW International by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

