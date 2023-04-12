Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 688,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Paysafe has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

