Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Akili Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AKLI opened at $1.48 on Friday. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Akili Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akili by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

