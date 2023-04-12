Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Akili Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AKLI opened at $1.48 on Friday. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
