American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.