AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $314.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $313.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s FY2025 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $320.90 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that AON will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

