Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

