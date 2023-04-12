StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.