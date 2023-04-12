StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.