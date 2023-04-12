Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $150.66 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

