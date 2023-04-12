Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.
Pure Storage Price Performance
PSTG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.45.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.