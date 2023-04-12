Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

