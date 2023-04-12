Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

